Absa Bank, Hello Soda to address financial inclusion in Africa

The bank says it wants a structured approach on social data to better understand its consumer base. The big data company can provide new ways for individuals to verify their identity and gain access to credit, this including millennial customers, who may not be able to provide utility bills or paper bank statements when applying for loans and other financial services. The partnership aims to boost financial inclusion with consumers in Africa.

Hello Soda is UK-based multilingual text analytics and big data company, with offices in Austin, Texas and Bangkok. Its main software solution, Profile, uses analytics techniques including psycholinguistics and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide consumer insights.