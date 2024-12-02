ABN AMRO completes acquisition of BUX





Following this announcement, ABN AMRO’s acquisition of BUX represents an important step for both companies in the overall retail investment space. The initiative was subject to regulatory approvals, and as these have been obtained, the transaction has now been finalised successfully.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

ABN AMRO completed the acquisition and substantially boosted its digital capabilities and offerings, while BUX is currently gaining access to several resources, investment expertise, as well as support to accelerate and continue its development process. In addition, the acquisition is set to give ABN AMRO and BUX the possibility to provide clients in the Netherlands with improved solutions, especially those who want to build their wealth. It will also contribute to ABN AMRO’s overall strategy of growth and development.

BUX is expected to be a wholly owned subsidiary of ABN AMRO and it will continue to operate as a separate entity, as well as maintaining its secure and improved approach that has met the needs of the new generation of investors. In addition, the brand will now also feature the endorsed logo, while its user-friendly platform is set to allow clients to begin to take control of their financial future at an early stage of the process.

At the same time, the companies aim to deliver a comprehensive and safe investment proposition, as the collaboration was developed in order to support first-time investors with step-by-step guidance, while also providing more expertise and a broader portfolio of investors. Both ABN AMRO and BUX share the same vision of ensuring a secure and optimised customer experience.