A Polish-Hungarian regional clearing house to be established

The clearing house is the result of the merger between the Polish Izba Rozliczeniowa Giełd Towarowych [IRGiT, Clearing House] and Hungarian Keller CCP. The agreement was signed by the Warsaw Stock Exchange [WSE], the Polish Power Exchange [TGE] and from the Hungarian side by the Hungarian National Bank and the Budapest Stock Exchange – all owners of the merging companies. The purpose of the memorandum is to create a Central European, regional clearing house.

The term sheet agreement list of key business conditions assumes that after the establishment of Central Post-Trade Solutions, the Polish side will be the majority shareholder of the company. The merger of IRGiT and Keller wants to create new business opportunities in the CE region and better protection against foreign competition and it will lead to creation of joint products and services.