6G Digital acquires 25% stake in FlexM Global for USD 12.5 mln

By combining 6G Digital's global reach and resources with FlexM's innovative technology and market expertise, the partnership is poised to revolutionize the way financial services are delivered worldwide.

With a shared vision of democratising access to banking services and empowering individuals and businesses, the collaboration between 6G Digital and FlexM represents a bold step towards a more inclusive and equitable financial ecosystem.

Officials from 6G Digital said that the strategic acquisition of Flex M shares will enable them to challenge the banking and money transfer industry across 6 continents. their goal is to offer affordable, state-of-the-art mobile financial services around the world.











Augmenting the fintech landscape

As technology continues to reshape the financial services landscape, FlexM Global drives meaningful change and fosters greater financial inclusion. Through its modern platform and customer-centric approach, FlexM is positioned to augment millions of individuals and businesses worldwide, reinventing the way they access and manage their finances.

With a strong focus on technological innovation, 6G Digital and FlexM are committed to staying ahead of the curve and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. By leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics, FlexM is revolutionising the banking experience, making it more seamless, secure, and user-friendly.





What does FlexM Global do?

FlexM Global AS is at the forefront of fintech innovation, operating in six countries and leading the charge in the next generation of banking services. Its focus on blockchain technology and automation makes it a key player in the fintech industry.