10x Future Technologies raises USD 34 mln in series A funding round

This will allow 10x Future Technologies to further build out its digital platform offering and expand into some of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

10x Future Technologies is also exploring developing a strategic partnership with Ping An, China-based financial services companies that will help promote 10x Future Technologies’ in the Asia region. In addition, 10x has agreed a joint business development partnership with Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting company, which will help configure its platform as it enters new markets.

Launched in October 2016, 10x Future Technologies provides clients with a new digital platform that unifies their wide array of often complex, cumbersome data systems into a lean, future-proof architecture, helping financial service providers transform how they operate and engage with customers.

The finished platform will put the customer at the centre of all transactions by allowing financial services providers to offer products such as mortgages, credit cards, loans, savings and current accounts that are far better tailored to customers’ specific needs.