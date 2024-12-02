UNCHAIN Festival, the main finance event in CEE, is once again taking place on the 17th- 18th of June 2026 in the Oradea Fortress of Romania.

Celebrating its 5th edition, UNCHAIN will gather +900 leaders from +40 countries to further integrate and expand the regional finance ecosystem in a highly dynamic business year. Expanding from its initial fintech focus, the event is now hosting various finance verticals, from banking to insurance and retail. Legendary speakers, panels and successful business stories will be a certainty in the Finance Fortress.