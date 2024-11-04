UN:BLOCK Fintech Forum is a focused, one-day event where fintech professionals, compliance officers, retail investors, and traditional banking representatives meet the regulators and founders shaping EU finance.

One main stage brings the full audience together for keynotes and panels covering agentic payments, MiCA licensing, PSD3, DORA, crowdfunding regulation, network tokenization, cybersecurity, and the future of digital commerce. Running in parallel, topic-specific workshops offer hands-on, practitioner-level sessions including an AML/MLRO compliance workshop, a step-by-step licensing guide for MiCA, EMI, PI, and crowdfunding licenses in Latvia, a regulatory sandbox session with Latvijas Banka, and a live compliance clinic with bookable advisory slots.

The event brings together 600+ attendees - fintech and crypto companies navigating licensing and banking partnerships, compliance professionals seeking CPD-qualifying content and regulator access, retail investors learning about MiCA protections and crowdfunding regulation, and banks looking to engage a captive fintech audience.

Register here: https://fintech.unblockeurope.com/