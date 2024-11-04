UN:BLOCK is Northern Europe's leading fintech, blockchain, and AI conference, bringing together the founders, investors, regulators, financial institutions, and technology leaders shaping the future of digital finance and emerging technologies.

Following a record-breaking 2026 edition that welcomed 2,200+ attendees, 700+ companies, and participants from 50 countries, UN:BLOCK returns to Riga on March 10–11, 2027.

Over two days, attendees will explore the latest developments in fintech, payments, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital assets, banking, regulation, cybersecurity, and financial infrastructure through keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and curated networking experiences.

The event brings together global industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and entrepreneurs driving the next generation of financial services and technology. Alongside the main conference, attendees can participate in a startup competition, VIP experiences, investor networking, and 7+ side events designed to create meaningful business opportunities and partnerships.

UN:BLOCK is where fintech, blockchain, and AI converge - connecting the people and companies building tomorrow's economy.

https://unblockeurope.com/