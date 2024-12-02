UN:BLOCK 2026 is Northern Europe’s largest blockchain and fintech conference, taking place in Riga, Latvia on April 1–2, 2026. Building on its 2025 edition with 1,200+ attendees, 250 companies, and 100 speakers from 40 countries, the 2026 event is expected to host 2,500 participants and 400 companies from across the globe.



The conference will run two parallel stages, one dedicated to blockchain and Web3 and the other focused on fintech and traditional banking, covering themes like financial innovation, crypto regulation, real-world blockchain adoption, and digital assets. Alongside keynotes, panels, and a VIP Dinner, UN:BLOCK emphasizes networking and partnerships between founders, policymakers, financial institutions, and developers across Europe’s 450 million-strong market.