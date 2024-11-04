Tech Race Summit is the No.1 cross-industry high-load summit for executives, engineers and architects building digital products at scale.

High-load systems and architectures are designed to handle high traffic, large volumes of data, and millions of concurrent users without performance degradation. Tech Race Summit will focus on high-load industries, bringing together over 1,000 participants and 30+ international speakers from 20+ tech companies, including AWS, Google, Oracle, Cloudflare, ClickHouse, Fastly, Flo Health, IBM, Plata, Gcore and SOFTSWISS.

It will feature discussions on the future of large-scale digital offerings through in-depth technical discussions, real case studies from high-load systems, cross-sector knowledge exchange, and practical insights attendees can implement immediately. Sessions will take place across three parallel stages with insights spanning different sectors, including fintech, digital entertainment, iGaming, healthtech and more.

10th September, 2026 | Warsaw’s Centrum Praskie Koneser | Tickets Available here