Silk Road Finance and Technology Forum

The Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum is convened by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), a not-for-profit entity established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This inaugural edition brings together central bankers, regulators, founders, investors, and innovators to shape the future of finance across one of the world's most dynamic emerging corridors.

Register here: https://www.silkroadfinancetechnologyforum.com/registration