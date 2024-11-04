The Open Banking Expo Awards 2026 take place on 13 October in London, recognising the organisations delivering real impact across Open Banking, Open Finance and Smart Data.

These awards are about what’s been achieved, not what’s planned.

From payments innovation and data use, to customer experience, infrastructure and AI, the Awards celebrate the people and businesses turning strategy into real-world outcomes.

Entries are now open.

Declare your intention to enter by 5 June to secure 25% off your entry fee.

👉 Submit your intention to enter: www.openbankingexpo.com/awards/intention