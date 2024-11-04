Open Banking Expo 2026 - UK & Europe

Open Banking Expo UK & Europe returns to London on 13–14 October 2026, bringing together the organisations shaping the next phase of Open Banking, Open Finance and Smart Data.

With the FCA roadmap now live and the Smart Data Bill in force, the industry has moved beyond discussion into delivery. This is where real progress is shared, challenged and accelerated.

Across two days, the agenda focuses on execution:

what Open Finance looks like in production

how the UK payments vision is translating into implementation

where commercial models are working, and where they’re not

how Smart Data is expanding beyond financial services

Join senior leaders from banks, fintechs, regulators and the wider ecosystem to understand what’s actually happening on the ground, and what comes next.

👉 Register here: www.openbankingexpo.com/uk

🎟️ Use 20% discount code: PAY20. Expires 15 September.