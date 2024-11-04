8th edition of IFINTEC Finance Technologies Conference and Exhibition will be held on 13 October 2026 in Istanbul, Turkey. IFINTEC is a global conference which is one of the most important and prestigious conferences in EMEA region with its focus on Retail Banking, Digital Banking, Core Banking, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transformation, Payment Systems, Banking Technologies, Banking IT Solutions, Secure Banking and Finance Technologies.

With 240+ attendees, 40+ speakers, IFINTEC 2025 Conference was organized very successfully. An intensive participation is expected to the IFINTEC 2026 Conference from Turkey and many other countries. IFINTEC 2026 Conference is an unmissable conference.

IFINTEC Conference serves a platform at where speakers will share their experience, knowledge, visions and future forecasts with the visitors. The conference speeches will be either Turkish or English and simultaneous translation to Turkish or English will be available. There will be an exhibition area at where the sponsors will demonstrate their solutions to the visitors.



For more information about IFINTEC 2026 Conference, please visit event website https://www.ifintec.com or contact: info@ifintec.com