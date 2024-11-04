FinTech Roadmap '26

FinTech Roadmap is the largest Czech-Slovak professional conference focused on financial technologies. Since 2020, it has annually brought together fintech startup founders, financial institution executives, investors, regulators, and technology partners. The conference offers a combination of strategic discussions, practical workshops, and intensive networking.



The event takes place on 14 May 2026 in the representative premises of the Czech National Bank Congress Centre in Prague and regularly hosts 350–400 professionals from the Czech Republic and Slovakia.