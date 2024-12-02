Financial Symposium 2026

For over 35 years, the Finance Symposium has been a fixture in the calendar of the finance and treasury community. What began as a specialist event with 120 participants has developed into the leading European congress for treasury, finance and related topics related to financial value creation. A new chapter will begin in 2026: The Finance Symposium will move to the RheinMain CongressCenter (RMCC) in Wiesbaden. The modern location not only opens up more space, but also new opportunities – for formats, encounters and visibility.

In 2026, the Finance Symposium will remain true to what it is all about: a congress that combines well-founded content, leading company representatives, strong partners and real dialogue formats at eye level. The new setup allows for more targeted participation models, more customisation for partners, and a community-centric user experience. For partners, this means more visibility, more creative freedom – and the opportunity to be present at the heart of the industry.