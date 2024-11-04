The Finance 4.0 and Finance Transformation Summit in Europe gathers global finance leaders and tech innovators to discuss evolving the finance function into a strategic business driver. Key themes include AI, automation, digital transformation, ESG reporting, and risk management, offering attendees robust networking and connectivity within a vibrant fintech ecosystem.

Key Topics:

The Strategic CFO: Steering Through Disruption and Driving Business Transformation

Leveraging FP&A as a Strategic Tool for Smarter Decision-making

Role Of GBS in Finance and How to Leverage GBS in Finance Transformation

Empowering CFOs to Lead Transformation: Embracing Technology and Mitigating Risks for Operational Excellence

Exploring The Transformative Power of AI To Revolutionize Decision-making, Streamline Operations, And Boost Productivity

Who Should Attend

The summit is designed for senior finance and business transformation professionals, including:

Chief Financial Officers (CFOs)

Finance Directors & Controllers

FP&A Leaders

Finance Transformation Executives

Digital Transformation Leaders

Treasury & Risk Management Professionals

ESG & Sustainability Executives

Shared Services & Operations Leaders

Financial Technology & Innovation Leaders

Data & Analytics Professionals

Compliance & Governance Executives

ERP & Finance Systems Specialists

Consultants & Advisory Firms

Technology Solution Providers

Price: € 2,199 + VAT per attendee

Early Bird Discounted Price: € 1,499 + VAT per attendee





Registration link:

https://conferenziaworld.com/registration-for-finance/

Event Website:

https://conferenziaworld.com/finance-and-finance-transformation-summit/