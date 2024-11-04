Agentic Automation in Finance Summit Canada

With Agentic AI rapidly moving from experimentation to enterprise deployment, the Agentic Automation in Finance Canada Summit brings together the leaders driving the next era of financial services transformation.



As part of a globally recognised conference series spanning major financial hubs including New York, Amsterdam, Chicago, Atlanta, Frankfurt, Stockholm, and Toronto, the summit connects senior executives from banks, credit unions, insurers, payment providers, fintechs, and technology innovators to explore the future of intelligent and autonomous finance.



The summit will address the most critical priorities shaping Canada's financial sector, including Agentic AI, intelligent automation, autonomous operations, AI governance, fraud and risk management, customer experience transformation, data strategy, compliance, operational resilience, and next-generation banking infrastructure.

More details here: https://kinfos.events/aicanada/