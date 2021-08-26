|
Twitter starts to roll out paid Ticketed Spaces on iOS

Friday 27 August 2021 14:34 CET | News

Twitter has announced that some hosts on Spaces, its live audio feature, will now be able to sell access to Ticketed Spaces. 

Applications for Ticketed Spaces first opened in June for users who are over 18, hosted three Spaces in the last 30 days and have at least 1,000 followers. This content is hosted by a third party. To view it, please update your privacy preferences. Manage Settings.

Twitter previously stated that it will take a 3% cut of creators’ earnings from Ticketed Spaces. But since the feature is only currently available on iOS, that means that Twitter will be subject to Apple’s 30% in-app purchase fee, so a creator will only see 67% of each ticket sale. If a creator’s total lifetime earnings on Twitter — including Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows — exceed USD 50,000, then Twitter will raise its 3% commission to 20%.

Ticketed Spaces would differentiate Twitter aside from its live audio competitors, TechCrunch explains. Clubhouse and Instagram let listeners tip speakers or award badges in a live audio space, but the apps haven’t enabled advance ticket sales.




More: Link


Keywords: Twitter, social commerce, ecommerce, online shopping, Apple
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
