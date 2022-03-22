|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust Payments launches Stor ecommerce platform in the US

Tuesday 22 March 2022 12:56 CET | News

UK-based fintech Trust Payments has rolled out Stor, an ecommerce platform for SMEs, enabling ISOs, banks, and third parties to sell Stor to merchants in the US.

The US launch comes after Trust Payments completed its acquisition of the Stor technology in early 2022 to increase ecommerce offerings for SME organisations who may struggle with digitisation strategies. It also offers online shopping solutions to equip merchants with extensive tools.

Company representatives said that they believe Stor is going to be a disruptor in the market. It will be a value-added solution for their partners to help broaden their relationships in their current book of business while remaining competitive. With Stor, partners will have an ecommerce solution that allows their merchant's businesses to expand their reach. The solution enables businesses to be omnichannel in the eCommerce landscape.

With the addition of the new offering, Trust Payments' Converged Commerce proposition combines payments and Banking-as-a-Service with added value services. Stor's innovative technology offers built-in features that do not require any coding or IT knowledge. Using drag and drop, business owners can create their online store. By using the pre-built solution, users have access to features from advanced web design, AI analytics tools, SEO, functionality to accepting credit and debit card payments, pre-ordering or stock management, all while being able to personalise their online store experience.


