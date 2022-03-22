Trust Payments launches Stor ecommerce platform in the US

The US launch comes after Trust Payments completed its acquisition of the Stor technology in early 2022 to increase ecommerce offerings for SME organisations who may struggle with digitisation strategies. It also offers online shopping solutions to equip merchants with extensive tools.
Company representatives said that they believe Stor is going to be a disruptor in the market. It will be a value-added solution for their partners to help broaden their relationships in their current book of business while remaining competitive. With Stor, partners will have an ecommerce solution that allows their merchant's businesses to expand their reach. The solution enables businesses to be omnichannel in the eCommerce landscape.
With the addition of the new offering, Trust Payments' Converged Commerce proposition combines payments and Banking-as-a-Service with added value services. Stor's innovative technology offers built-in features that do not require any coding or IT knowledge. Using drag and drop, business owners can create their online store. By using the pre-built solution, users have access to features from advanced web design, AI analytics tools, SEO, functionality to accepting credit and debit card payments, pre-ordering or stock management, all while being able to personalise their online store experience.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions