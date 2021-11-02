The Paypers launches the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2021–2022

Nowadays, there is a world of opportunity beyond borders, and the cross-border ecommerce market does not show any signs of slowing down. In fact, predictions indicate a CAGR above 20% for the cross-border B2C ecommerce market over 2020–2027 and an earned revenue estimated to reach more than USD 4 trillion by 2027. Also, the global B2B ecommerce market is expected to reach USD 18.57 trillion by 2026 with a CAGR of nearly 19%.
In this context, the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2021–2022 – How to Tap into the Fast-Growing Cross-Border Ecommerce Market is highly relevant for all the players that want to gain a better understanding of this sector. As such, the interviews, articles, and two research sections encompassed in this year’s edition provide a sharp overview of the main developments within the industry.
The report is dedicated to international retailers, marketplaces, global shipping companies, payments, commerce, and marketplaces solution providers, as well as other players in this space interested in scaling their business across borders. Therefore, to help them gain a comprehensive view of the opportunities that arise, throughout the report we provide up-to-date perspectives on this environment, tacking key trends and developments revolving around:
the state of affairs in the cross-border market – editorials from CMSPI, Lenovo, Ecommerce Europe, FTI Consulting, Juniper Research;
specific challenges in selling across borders – editorials from 2C2P, dLocal, IKEA, MRC;
zooming in on payments – editorials from Digital River, IMRG, IXOPAY, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, payabl. Powered by Powercash21, PPRO, PSE Consulting, Allyiz, Amadeus, WePayOut, Trustly, ConnectPay, Buckzy Payments, Checkout.com, BlueSnap, Nium, Thunes, WLPayments;
cross-border ecommerce opportunities on the horizon – editorials from Marketplace Risk, OnBuy, Masha Cilliers (Payment Options), Unlimint, Upwork, Nuvei, Cainiao, Lazada;
gaining a competitive edge in different regions – editorials from Jumia, AsiaPay, Degica, Azoya, JCB Europe, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), Sara Lone (Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences), BoaCompra by PagSeguro, Cecilia González (Universidad ORT Uruguay), Bexs Banco, AMVO, The Strawhecker Group (TSG).
The report is endorsed by four leading industry associations: AMVO, IMRG, Marketplace Risk, and Merchant Risk Council (MRC). Our key media partner, who will help us with the promotion of the report, is Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE).
We invite you to download your complimentary copy and explore the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2021–2022 to stay one step ahead in this competitive market!
