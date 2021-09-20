|
Salesforce partners with Alibaba Cloud to develop social commerce product

Monday 20 September 2021 14:06 CET | News

Salesforce, a US-based CRM company, has partnered with Alibaba to launch a product designed and built in China, helping multinational brands grow their business in the region.

The rationale of the partnership is explained by company officials through the fact that businesses face challenges while operating in the region, including performance, data residency compliance, and difficulty integrating with local Chinese platforms. Integration with local platforms is viewed as especially difficult given the regional prevalence of social commerce and the use of a social network community to drive ecommerce sales, according to the press release.

Salesforce Social Commerce is intended to help businesses unify data across their Chinese storefronts and offer integrations with key local systems.


More: Link


