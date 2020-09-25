Instacart, Sephora partner to launch same-day delivery across North America

According to the press release, Sephora is now available on the Instacart marketplace, offering its expansive selection of makeup, skincare, haircare, wellness, beauty tools, and fragrances at same as in-store pricing. As part of the new partnership, customers will also be able to access select promotions from Sephora's Beauty Insider programme and earn points on every Sephora order placed on the Instacart marketplace.
Sephora same-day delivery powered by Instacart is now available in select store locations in California and Canada and will expand to more than 400 stores over the coming weeks. Moreover, as part of this partnership, Instacart has developed a new product functionality that brings the Sephora store experience to life on the Instacart marketplace.
Accordingly, the new consumer shopping design makes it easier for Sephora Beauty Insiders and new customers alike to browse and shop from Sephora's more than 300 curated brands and thousands of products, and quickly find their perfect colour through a new, one-click shade selector.
Furthermore, customers can begin shopping from Sephora on Instacart by visiting www.instacart.com/sephora in the US or www.instacart.ca/sephora-canada in Canada, or by downloading the Instacart app on their mobile device. Afterwards, they can enter their zip code, select Sephora's storefront and can begin adding beauty and wellness products to their Instacart cart. For all orders, an Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame – whether they choose to receive it same-day or schedule their delivery days in advance.
