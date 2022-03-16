GoTo announces IPO on Indonesia Stock Exchang

The IPO is expected to reach a total value of over USD 1.1 billion, making GoTo a Unicorn and becoming one of the most significant IPOs conducted in the country.
The company’s ecosystem of on-demand, ecommerce, and financial tech services already connects millions of merchants, consumers, and driver-partners, with the mission to empower progress for all parts in a fast-pace growing digital economy. The integration of three different businesses under the same umbrella, including a local delivery network, cross-platform consumer loyalty capabilities, and financial services offered across multiple use cases, makes GoTo one of the most prominent businesses in Indonesia.
As part of the IPO, the company intends to offer 48 billion Series A shares (which may increase up to 52 billion Series A shares), representing 4.35% of its enlarged capital upon the completion of the IPO. Therefore, the company is expected to raise up to USD 1.1 billion, in addition to the USD 160 million if the greenshoe option will be exercised.
GoTo plans to sell shares at a value of up to IDR 346 per share (USD 0.024 per share) and will use the funds to supports its growth strategy.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions