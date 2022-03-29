|
Google adds badge to improve online shopping experience

Tuesday 29 March 2022 14:51 CET | News

US-based tech giant Google has announced its intention to introduce a new trusted store badge for reliable merchants who conduct their businesses through Google-related apps.

The new measure is part of a larger tool package prepared by the company to help merchants stand out among online shoppers and boost their revenues, as well as improving overall client satisfaction. Merchants will receive Google’s new badge based on various factors, including shipping speed, return window, and shipping and return costs. 

The badge will be visible for clients when browsing for items in Google Shopping online and on the latest smartphones and tablets running on Android. Google states that the improvement will also benefit smaller merchants who can scale the feature to attract new customers and expand their online communities. 

The Shopping Experience Scorecard programme is expected to roll out in the upcoming months of 2022.

