|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Flipkart acquires ANS Commerce to augment India's ecommerce ecosystem

Tuesday 19 April 2022 14:22 CET | News

India-based ecommerce company Flipkart has bought ecommerce enabler ANS Commerce in a deal expected to close by the end of 2022.

Through this acquisition, Flipkart said it is continuing its efforts to strengthen the Indian ecommerce ecosystem by investing in the capabilities of technology enablers that will address the needs of the digital retail market in India. Post the acquisition ANS Commerce will continue to operate as an independent business under its existing leadership team.

Flipkart’s officials stated that they are committed to developing and nurturing the internet consumer ecosystem, including developing and encouraging technological innovation that helps drive the Indian digital economy. Their efforts focus on ensuring that businesses, including MSMEs and smaller brands, can leverage the opportunities that ecommerce offers, to provide value and experiences for Indian customers who are adopting digital commerce.

Launched in 2017, ANS Commerce built a full-stack offering for brands across the value chain, including brand-store tech, performance marketing tech and services, marketplace integrations and warehousing, and facilities maintenance capabilities. It works with more than 100 clients across enterprises, mid-market, and D2C brands in different categories, helping them transition to digital commerce.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, Flipkart, ecommerce, product upgrade, digitalisation
Categories: Ecommerce
Companies: ANS Commerce, Flipkart
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce News

::: more

ANS Commerce

|

Flipkart

|
Discover all the Company news on ANS Commerce and other articles related to ANS Commerce in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like