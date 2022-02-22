FedEx Express partners with BigCommerce

The strategic alliance comes as a natural step followed by the boost in ecommerce in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa regions experienced during the pandemic. However, as ecommerce platforms and online sales have expanded in the past couple of years, merchants have experienced pressure in delivering products quickly, as well as delays as some of the supply chain components were affected by crises and price spikes.
Following a BigCommerce survey that stated that 77% of global customers were considering abandoning their carts if the delivery options were unsatisfactory, the ecommerce platform has partnered with FedEx Express to improve conversion rates and boost the fast-shipping sector.
Merchants from Australia and New Zealand who sign up for the FedEx and BigCommerce partnership programme can benefit from competitive rates and enhanced shipping capabilities. Merchants selling on BigCommerce can leverage FedEx’s Electronic Trade Documents and a series of other ecommerce solutions to boost sales, increase their conversion rate, and enhance customer satisfaction.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions