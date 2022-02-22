|
FedEx Express partners with BigCommerce

Tuesday 22 February 2022 14:12 CET | News

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of global express transportation company FedEx, has announced a strategic partnership with US-based SaaS ecommerce platform BigCommerce.

The strategic alliance comes as a natural step followed by the boost in ecommerce in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa regions experienced during the pandemic. However, as ecommerce platforms and online sales have expanded in the past couple of years, merchants have experienced pressure in delivering products quickly, as well as delays as some of the supply chain components were affected by crises and price spikes.

Following a BigCommerce survey that stated that 77% of global customers were considering abandoning their carts if the delivery options were unsatisfactory, the ecommerce platform has partnered with FedEx Express to improve conversion rates and boost the fast-shipping sector. 

Merchants from Australia and New Zealand who sign up for the FedEx and BigCommerce partnership programme can benefit from competitive rates and enhanced shipping capabilities. Merchants selling on BigCommerce can leverage FedEx’s Electronic Trade Documents and a series of other ecommerce solutions to boost sales, increase their conversion rate, and enhance customer satisfaction. 


Keywords: partnership, BigCommerce, merchant, online platform, online shopping, ecommerce, customer experience
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: New Zealand
