Chipotle launches chatbot for Facebook users, new app in Canada

According to Fast Casual, consumers in Canada may order via Chipotle.ca or the Chipotle app, as well as through DoorDash and Uber Eats. Moreover, the chain is launching Pepper, its chatbot on Facebook Messenger to develop its mobile ordering capabilities. Starting from 22 June 2020, customers can place orders on Messenger by visiting Facebook.com/chipotle or the Chipotle page on the Facebook app by selecting the ‘Message Us’ option.
Subsequently, Pepper will request the customers’ location to find the closest Chipotle restaurant, and guide them through the ordering experience, while enabling guests to customise meals with light, standard, or extra ingredient quantities and sides. Besides, customers will have the option to use natural language to simply describe their order to Pepper.
Before finalising their order, new customers can select a payment option, and create an account or checkout as a guest, while existing customers can log in to their Chipotle Rewards (US-only) account to access saved payment info and redeem rewards. Orders will be created for mobile pickup or delivery, which are customised via the brand's Digital Kitchens.
