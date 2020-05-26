Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Celerant Technology virtualises physical stores via its new launch

Tuesday 26 May 2020 12:19 CET | News

US-based retail software solutions company Celerant Technology has launched a platform that allows retailers to create virtual, online showcases for each individual store location.

According to MARTECHSERIES, the company launched an online platform for multi-store retailers that virtualises their physical stores. The platform creates a virtual store based on inventory at each individual store and streamlines same day curbside and in store pickup. Besides, Celerant’s Virtual Store pulls real-time product data from the retailer’s POS database and displays those products online based on the retailer’s department structure. 

Moreover, retailers who do not already have an ecommerce site can pull product images from their smart phones and upload them directly into the Virtual Store, while shoppers can select stores near them, view the virtual showcase, purchase products available at that location, and select in store or curbside pickup.

Celerant’s Virtual Store integrates with Celerant’s retail solutions Cumulus Retail (a SaaS solution for small businesses) and Stratus Enterprise (a real-time onmichannel commerce platform). The virtual store includes an online shopping cart, accepts multiple payment types, and calculates sales tax based on the state/county of each physical store.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Celerant Technology, US, ecommerce, launch, Virtual Store, POS, curbside pickup, Cumulus Retail, Stratus Enterprise
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like