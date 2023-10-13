Bravo Store Systems taps Credova for BNPL integration

This collaboration enables merchants to offer a hassle-free Buy Now, Pay Later choice to their customers. This advanced integration guarantees flexible payment options, with credit approvals reaching up to USD 10,000, and applying has no impact on a customer's credit.
Bravo recognises the ever-evolving needs of both merchants and customers. In a bid to boost sales, increase cart size, and enhance customer loyalty, this integration paves the way for a frictionless shopping experience, promoting loyal, repeat customers.
Bravo officials have emphasised their mission of empowering merchants with tools to enhance sales and customer satisfaction. Integrating Credova's Buy Now, Pay Later system is a significant step in achieving this goal. This new feature not only provides flexibility to shoppers but also creates an opportunity for merchants to foster long-term customer relationships.
Credova’s team, expressing enthusiasm about this partnership, highlighted their alignment with Bravo Store Systems in simplifying the shopping experience and building trust. Credova's systems are designed to inspire loyalty, aiming to bring innovative payment solutions to merchants and ecommerce providers. Their commitment ensures customers can shop with confidence and peace of mind.
The integration is now live, allowing all Bravo Store Systems merchants to enable the Credova Financing option effortlessly, bringing a world of benefits to both sellers and shoppers.
Bravo Store Systems is an all-in-one software provider for specialty retailers including pawnshops, gun stores, buy/sell stores, and second-hand retailers. Bravo Store Systems' all-in-one software platform natively integrates all business operations, including Point of Sale, ecommerce marketplaces, mobile apps, a built-in estimator for evaluating second-hand goods, text messaging, payment processing, and deep reporting. Bravo also provides E4473, E4473 Cloud Storage and A&D book all integrated into the same system.
Bravo solutions are fully compliant with state and federal regulations and run with 100% uptime. Bravo eliminates duplicate entry between multiple systems, reduces the risk of human error and violations, automates manual and administrative work, and provides near immediate return on investment for customers.
Credova is the leading outdoor recreation and sporting goods point-of-sale financing platform providing a Buy Now, Pay Later solution with multiple financing products.
