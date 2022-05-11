BigCommerce chooses Mollie as technology partner

The Dutch fintech, Mollie, offers most of the popular payment methods in Europe. The news follows BigCommerce’s recent expansion to the Netherlands, France, and Germany.
BigCommerce already offered Mollie on its platform, but now the payment service provider is named as Preferred Technology Partner. Customers can add Mollie with one click in the payment settings on the BigCommerce platform. Through Mollie, users gain access to popular payment methods in Europe, such as iDEAL, Bancontact, Mastercard, Visa, and American Express.
Customers can also track orders and payments in real time through the Mollie dashboard. In addition, there are multilingual customer services and technical teams for customer support. Its company officials stated that for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the ecommerce sector, building an online store with high conversion has never been more important. Together, BigCommerce and Mollie offer customers a localised ecommerce experience.
The close cooperation with Mollie comes after recent expansions to several European countries. In 2021, BigCommerce introduced s services for the Netherlands, France, and Germany. Therefore, Mollie offering the largest European payment methods is suited for its partner.
