Authentic Brands Group, Bolt partner to power Forever 21's online checkout experience

According to the press release, through the partnership, Bolt’s checkout, payments, and fraud protection technology will be available to ABG's global ecommerce network, starting with Forever 21’s website and app. ABG’s global portfolio includes Lucky Brand, Brooks Brothers, Aéropostale, Juicy Couture, Nautica, and Sports Illustrated.
This partnership paves the way for ABG to evolve its retail platform and bring value to its customer base through a single-click checkout experience that’s optimised for any device. Key benefits include:
Single-Click Checkout: gets shoppers to the finish line faster with fewer form fields and single-click checkout for returning customers;
Payment Information Saved Across Brands: enables shoppers to save their information once and use it across all of ABG’s branded ecommerce platforms;
Better Checkout Across Devices: provides a flawless and twice as fast checkout experience across all devices;
Mitigate Fraud: increased security to prevent fraudulent transactions;
Cross-Brand Experiences: Bolt's shared buying infrastructure enables the creation of cross-brand experiences, making it easy for shoppers to buy across multiple brands with one account.
Overall, Bolt’s platform levels the playing field, facilitating the checkout experience for shoppers, but also including features and integrations from calculating taxes and shipping to fraud detection, while decreasing abandoned carts and increasing average order volumes.
