|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Authentic Brands Group, Bolt partner to power Forever 21's online checkout experience

Friday 20 November 2020 12:25 CET | News

Checkout experience platform Bolt has announced a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), one of the largest brand owners in the US.

According to the press release, through the partnership, Bolt’s checkout, payments, and fraud protection technology will be available to ABG's global ecommerce network, starting with Forever 21’s website and app. ABG’s global portfolio includes Lucky Brand, Brooks Brothers, Aéropostale, Juicy Couture, Nautica, and Sports Illustrated. 

This partnership paves the way for ABG to evolve its retail platform and bring value to its customer base through a single-click checkout experience that’s optimised for any device. Key benefits include:

  • Single-Click Checkout: gets shoppers to the finish line faster with fewer form fields and single-click checkout for returning customers;

  • Payment Information Saved Across Brands: enables shoppers to save their information once and use it across all of ABG’s branded ecommerce platforms;

  • Better Checkout Across Devices: provides a flawless and twice as fast checkout experience across all devices;

  • Mitigate Fraud: increased security to prevent fraudulent transactions;

  • Cross-Brand Experiences: Bolt's shared buying infrastructure enables the creation of cross-brand experiences, making it easy for shoppers to buy across multiple brands with one account.

Overall, Bolt’s platform levels the playing field, facilitating the checkout experience for shoppers, but also including features and integrations from calculating taxes and shipping to fraud detection, while decreasing abandoned carts and increasing average order volumes.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Bolt, checkout experience, business partnership, Authentic Brands Group, ABG, US, Forever 21, checkout, fraud prevention, ecommerce, single-click checkout
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like