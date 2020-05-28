Audi further expands its ecommerce offerings together with retail partners worldwide

According to the press release, Audi is focusing on digital solutions for its customers, amid the coronavirus crisis. Therefore, an online reservation tool for in-stock vehicles from Audi partners went live in the French market, enabling customers to reserve available new and used cars from dealers via the Audi website, for the sum of EUR 100. Afterwards, the respective dealer contacts the customer and handles the contractual details and delivery of the vehicle, even to the customer’s home. This ecommerce solution will gradually be rolled out to other European markets, with the rollout in Spain starting in June 2020.
Moreover, the digital reservation and purchasing solutions also feature various tools for online service and consultation. With Audi Live Consultation, for example, Audi is further expanding its digital sales business, offering dealers and customers a contactless alternative to visits to a dealership. The application connects sales and service staff with customers and potential Audi buyers with the use of data glasses, which enables individual meetings to take place directly at and inside the car, regardless of location.
