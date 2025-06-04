ASOS partners with Checkout.com to boost payment acceptance

The strategic partnership aims to help ASOS further enhance the online shopping experience for its customers by increasing acceptance rates across key markets, minimising the risk of failed payments, and ensuring a fast, simple, and seamless checkout experience.
Operating on a global level, ASOS is a fast-moving marketplace that handles a significant volume of transactions daily. The company has been at the core of customers’ constantly adapting style preferences and delivers a unique blend of fashion and beauty choices and hundreds of local and international brands.
As customers and especially Gen Z tend to prefer online shopping to buying in brick-and-mortar stores, the expectation for fast and high-performance digital experiences is high. The collaboration between Checkout.com and ASOS will further enhance the online shopping experience for customers by boosting acceptance rates across key markets and reducing the risk of bounced-back payments.
By partnering with Checkout.com, the UK-based online shopping destination will benefit from high flexibility and seamless payments, as well as an effortless interaction for customers during each step of the checkout process.
The collaboration between the companies comes shortly after Checkout.com announced recent partnerships with other major marketplaces, including eBay and Vinted.
ASOS is a recognisable and forward-thinking brand in the global fashion space, founded in 2000, in the UK. The brand engages in a digital-first audience and sets the pace for modern ecommerce, providing superior customer experience, a wide array of payment methods at checkout, and thousands of brands to choose from.
It counts for 18 million active customers in over 200 markets globally and focus on bringing unique and relevant fashion brands from around the world, including in-house designed ASOS DESIGN, COLLUSION, Topshop, and Topman.
Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies shaping the future of digital commerce. Its digital payments network supports more than 145 currencies, making cross-border payments easier and delivering high-performance to all merchants.
