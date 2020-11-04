APEXX to boost global payments for ASOS' customers

The partnership will begin with APEXX processing payments, including cards and Alternative Payment Methods, for ASOS customers across several major European markets, before supporting ASOS in more international geographies later. The aim is to deliver an uptick in ecommerce acceptance rates and diminution of costs because of using APEXX’s strategically placed payment partners.
APEXX has launched as ASOS’ Payments Orchestration Layer across several of its major European markets. By providing this service, APEXX will coordinate and manage the authorisation, processing, and optimisation of transactions.
As a specialist in cross-border payments, APEXX identifies and partners with local banks to avoid cross-border fees and attract cheaper domestic rates from the different global payment Schemes, like Visa and Mastercard, according to the official press release. These local banks also grant APEXX and its customers access to local payment Schemes such as Carte Bancaire in France, China UnionPay, and the Russian Mir Scheme.
