|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

APEXX to boost global payments for ASOS' customers

Wednesday 4 November 2020 11:19 CET | News

APEXX Global, a global payments platform, has teamed up with ASOS, a global online fashion retailer, to optimise global payments.

The partnership will begin with APEXX processing payments, including cards and Alternative Payment Methods, for ASOS customers across several major European markets, before supporting ASOS in more international geographies later. The aim is to deliver an uptick in ecommerce acceptance rates and diminution of costs because of using APEXX’s strategically placed payment partners.

APEXX has launched as ASOS’ Payments Orchestration Layer across several of its major European markets. By providing this service, APEXX will coordinate and manage the authorisation, processing, and optimisation of transactions.

As a specialist in cross-border payments, APEXX identifies and partners with local banks to avoid cross-border fees and attract cheaper domestic rates from the different global payment Schemes, like Visa and Mastercard, according to the official press release. These local banks also grant APEXX and its customers access to local payment Schemes such as Carte Bancaire in France, China UnionPay, and the Russian Mir Scheme.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: APEXX, ASOS, merchants, cross border payments, payment methods, cross border fees, banks, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like