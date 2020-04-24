Sections
News

American Aires introduces ecommerce platform in Canada

Friday 24 April 2020 14:44 CET | News

Canada-based American Aires has launched its new ecommerce platform at airestech.com which is now live and fully operational.

Some attributes of the new ecommerce platform include a self-service portal that provides a better customer experience interface for desktop and mobile, including pages such as Instructions, Technology, About Us, and FAQs, as well as a facilitated Shopping Cart and checkout experience, which depicts multiple payment channels available in multiple currencies.

According to finance.yahoo.com, the new platform features an Inventory Management tool which enables tracking of sales orders, automated inventory, and packaging and shipment with bar code scanning capability, automated updates to CRM (Customer Relationship Management), website and financial systems, integrated return/replacement/price adjustment business flows with backend Self-Service application.


More: Link


Keywords: American Aires, ecommerce, Canada, self-service portal, multiple payment channels, multiple currencies, automated inventory, bar code scanning, CRM
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Canada
