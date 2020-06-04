Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Almost 24 percent of ecommerce in Europe is cross-border

Thursday 4 June 2020 12:55 CET | News

Data from Cross-Border Commerce Europe has revealed that almost 24% of ecommerce in Europe is cross-border, while Ikea became the preferred ecommerce company, in 2020.

According to Ecommerce News Europe, the total of online cross-border market (excluding travel) in Europe represented an income of EUR 108.75 billion in 2019. On the other hand, in 2020, the cross-border share of total ecommerce in Europe reached 23.55% compared to 22.8% in 2019, while most of the cross-border trade in Europe (55%) is generated by players from within the EU, with a 3% increase in their market share compared to 2018.

Moreover, Cross-Border Commerce Europe made a list of the preferred ecommerce companies in Europe with a focus on cross-border performance. Therefore, in 2020, Ikea takes the leading position in the TOP 500 Cross-Border Retail Europe, as the Sweden-based furniture retailer generated a cross-border revenue of EUR 4.6 billion in 2019. Besides, compared to the top 10 of the year 2019, there are some changes, as Lego, C&A, Smyths Toys, and TomTom entered the list, while Pandora, Thomann, Jack & Jones, and Swarovski dropped in the rankings.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Cross-Border Commerce Europe, ecommerce, Europe, cross-border market, cross-border ecommerce, EU, Ikea, Lego, C&A, Smyths Toys, TomTom, Pandora, Thomann, Jack & Jones, Swarovski
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like