Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Alibaba rolls out programme to enable SMEs go global

Monday 29 June 2020 13:12 CET | News

Alibaba has launched the Project Sprout Up programme to connect SMEs with business opportunities beyond their home countries.

According to Alizila, the programme is part of Alibaba’s ongoing Spring Thunder initiative, which launched in April 2020 to help SMEs stay afloat during the COVID-19 outbreak. The project rolled out its first phase of support at the beggining of June 2020 in Singapore, Korea, Italy, Russia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Therefore, Project Sprout Up will provide support by shortening onboarding time on the ecommerce platform, creating new business leads and offerings to retailers. Moreover, it might lower the barriers of entry – for example, through reduced membership fees – so that global SMEs are enabled to build their ecommerce presence.

As part of the programme, Alibaba is also offering a set of AI-backed digital tools to accurately match suppliers with inquiries, and help businesses expand their customer base. Furthermore, the company is working with its local channel partners to provide free seller support across different international markets, through features such as webinars and expert talks on online buyer behaviour, business negotiations, and marketing.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Alibaba, Project Sprout Up, SMEs, Spring Thunder, COVID-19, ecommerce, retailers, AI
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like