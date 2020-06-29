Alibaba rolls out programme to enable SMEs go global

According to Alizila, the programme is part of Alibaba’s ongoing Spring Thunder initiative, which launched in April 2020 to help SMEs stay afloat during the COVID-19 outbreak. The project rolled out its first phase of support at the beggining of June 2020 in Singapore, Korea, Italy, Russia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
Therefore, Project Sprout Up will provide support by shortening onboarding time on the ecommerce platform, creating new business leads and offerings to retailers. Moreover, it might lower the barriers of entry – for example, through reduced membership fees – so that global SMEs are enabled to build their ecommerce presence.
As part of the programme, Alibaba is also offering a set of AI-backed digital tools to accurately match suppliers with inquiries, and help businesses expand their customer base. Furthermore, the company is working with its local channel partners to provide free seller support across different international markets, through features such as webinars and expert talks on online buyer behaviour, business negotiations, and marketing.
