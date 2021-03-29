|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Afterpay launches virtual card for in-store payments in Australia

Monday 29 March 2021 14:43 CET | News

Afterpay has launched a virtual card for in-store payments in Australia.

Customers can activate the card by tapping the card icon in the Afterpay app. Afterwards, they can use Apple Pay or Google pay to make purchases in stores. Purchases made with the card are automatically placed on the repayment plan, splitting the cost in four instalments.

The company informed that prior to the introduction of the virtual card, merchants would have had to adopt Afterpay’s in-store barcode solution to offer customers the ability to use their Afterpay account when making purchases. The new service aims to reduce the integration and instalment costs for retailers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Afterpay, BNPL, virtual card, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like