Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

97 percent of Americans participate in loyalty programs and expect significant rewards

Tuesday 12 May 2020 15:00 CET | News

A daVinci Payments study has revealed that 97% of American adults now participate in loyalty programs and expect significant rewards from the brands they buy.

During a time when marketers in many industries are unable to engage customers using tactics relied on before the outbreak of COVID-19, maintaining brand loyalty is crucial to hold on to a core customer base.

The daVinci Loyalty Study which reveals consumers’ favourite loyalty programs by brand also identifies best loyalty programs by industry, the industries with the highest loyalty program participation and regional brands that outperform national brands in spite of their limited reach.

  • mobile first, simple and easy to enroll and redeem and reward choice are most commonly noted for favorite loyalty programs and the expected user experience;
  • 64% participate in 6+ loyalty programs;
  • 89% expect brands to provide a better experience for being loyal customer;
  • 43% engage more on brand social media because of a loyalty program;
  • 70% do more than 25% of all shopping online;
  • 75% have Amazon Prime Membership.

 

In total, 161 brands were identified as having a consumer favourite loyalty program. But many regional, smaller brands punched above their weight in recognition, in large part because they simply offer the kind of loyalty programs their customers cannot find from other large national brands.

Some favorite brands in loyalty included 7-Eleven, AT&T, Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Ah Yes!, American Express, Auto Zone, Bath and Body Works, Best Buy, Coke, Costco, CVS, Discover Card, Fetch Rewards, Game Stop,  Hilton, iBotta, Kellogg’s, Marriott, Pepsi, Rakuteen, Starbuck’s, State Farm, Southwest Airlines, Speedway, Uber, Ulta Beauty and Walgreens.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: loyalty programs, daVinci Payments, customer experience, mobile shopping, rewards
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like