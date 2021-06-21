|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Tungsten Network rolls out cloud-based Universal Workflow

Monday 21 June 2021 14:57 CET | News

Tungsten Network has launched Universal Workflow, a cloud-based solution that provides customers the flexibility to connect to any and multiple ERP systems.

This ‘any to any’ connectivity is an expansion to Tungsten’s Workflow product. All Tungsten Workflow solutions automate accounts payable (AP) processes from the initial invoice receipt through to submission for payment, providing reporting and a full audit trail of all activity. AP staff use Tungsten Workflow’s data insights to fine tune processes, which in turn reduces costs and efforts.

Customer demand was the catalyst for the Universal Workflow development. Tungsten created the new cloud-based solution to serve customers wanting to expand the scope of Tungsten solutions within the business. For customers managing multiple ERP systems, this new solution will create efficiency and cost savings benefits previously available to only select users.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, accounts payable, e-invoicing
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like