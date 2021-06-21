Tungsten Network rolls out cloud-based Universal Workflow

This ‘any to any’ connectivity is an expansion to Tungsten’s Workflow product. All Tungsten Workflow solutions automate accounts payable (AP) processes from the initial invoice receipt through to submission for payment, providing reporting and a full audit trail of all activity. AP staff use Tungsten Workflow’s data insights to fine tune processes, which in turn reduces costs and efforts.
Customer demand was the catalyst for the Universal Workflow development. Tungsten created the new cloud-based solution to serve customers wanting to expand the scope of Tungsten solutions within the business. For customers managing multiple ERP systems, this new solution will create efficiency and cost savings benefits previously available to only select users.
