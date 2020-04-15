Sections
News

Tradeshift, Chain IQ team up to deliver procurement services

Wednesday 15 April 2020 13:13 CET | News

US-base supply chain finance company Tradeshift has announced a partnership with operational procurement services provider Chain IQ.

 

Leveraging Tradeshift’s technology with Chain IQ’s ability to create value for clients’ indirect spend through procurement and payables solutions, this partnership is set up to help organisations generate savings through price transparency on a managed marketplace, streamline and optimize procurement processes and provide a unified user.

The partnership is already delivering significant value with the combined approach leading to its first deal in the financial services sector and plans to welcome another category of customers in the coming weeks.

Tradeshift helps buyers and suppliers digitise all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. Chain IQ is an independent global service provider delivering tailored end-to-end procurement solutions to its international clients. 



