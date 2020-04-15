Tradeshift, Chain IQ team up to deliver procurement services

Leveraging Tradeshift’s technology with Chain IQ’s ability to create value for clients’ indirect spend through procurement and payables solutions, this partnership is set up to help organisations generate savings through price transparency on a managed marketplace, streamline and optimize procurement processes and provide a unified user.
The partnership is already delivering significant value with the combined approach leading to its first deal in the financial services sector and plans to welcome another category of customers in the coming weeks.
