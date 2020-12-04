|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TrackX, Topl to offer tracking solution for supply chains

Friday 4 December 2020 14:20 CET | News

Canada-based TrackX and US-based Topl have partnered to provide a verifiable tracking solution for supply chains.

TrackX is a SaaS-based enterprise asset management and supply chain solution provider, and Topl, a blockchain-based ESG technology company.

The integrated solution will combine Topl’s purpose-built blockchain technology with TrackX’s core enterprise asset management and supply chain optimisation capabilities. Partners will be able to share verified event data and increase transparency. Companies will be able to provide their customers and consumers with verifiable proof of origin and sustainability as well as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) claims.

As representatives from Topl say, the FDA has announced requirements for full traceability in several agri-food products. The rule will force many agri-food brands to take a better look across their supply chains and find a way to track and trace their products. The solution provided by the two companies will be an option for these agri-food brands having to comply with new regulations and compliance mandates.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: TrackX, Topl, partnership, SCF, SaaS, blockchain, proof of origin, CSF claims, regulations
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like