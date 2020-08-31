Sections
News

Tinkoff Business opens account for Thailand-based office of Aviasales

Monday 31 August 2020 12:50 CET | News

Tinkoff Business has opened accounts for foreign companies operating in Russia and businesses launching branches abroad, the first customer being Aviasales

Aviasales is an independent travel search service, which, in addition to its Russian accounts with Tinkoff, decided to get involved in a payroll project for its Thai office. Tinkoff Business opened a current account for the company and helped deliver payroll cards to Thailand. Under the project, Thai employees of Aviasales have their wages credited to Tinkoff cards in USD and can withdraw them in local currency. Tinkoff also grants them special terms on deposits and loans and does not charge an annual fee on their Tinkoff Black cards, according to the official press release.

Tinkoff Business, which serves 600,000 accounts of Russian businesses, now offers accounts and payroll projects to foreign companies that operate in Russia, among other countries. Tinkoff is an online financial ecosystem centred around the needs of its customers. The Tinkoff ecosystem offers financial services for individuals and businesses, with a focus on lifestyle banking.

