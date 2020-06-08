Sections
News

Saxo Bank partners with five Danish banks

Monday 8 June 2020 11:26 CET | News

Denmark-based Saxo Bank has partnered with five Danish SDC member banks including Sparekassen Vendsyssel, Sparekassen Thy, Middelfart Sparekasse, Frøs Sparekasse, and Jutlander Bank. 

The partnership will allow the banks’ customers to access Saxo Bank’s trading and investment solutions.

SDC is a data centre and IT infrastructure provider to 120 banks in the Nordics. Integrating with SDC’s core banking systems will allow member banks to opt-in and deliver similar digital investing and advisory solutions. The Saxo Bank partnership will allow SME banks under SDC to reduce costs and complexity while offering clients access to stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs.

Saxo Bank has stated that the technical integration will begin in the second half of 2020, and the solutions are expected to be rolled out in the first half of 2021.


Keywords: Saxo Bank, banks, partnership, Denmark, Danish SDC, Sparekassen Vendsyssel, Sparekassen Thy, Middelfart Sparekasse, Frøs Sparekasse, Jutlander Bank, data, banking, SME, ETFs
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Denmark
