RBI extends EMI moratorium

The earlier three-month moratorium on the loan EMIs was ending on May 31, 2020. This makes it a total of six months moratorium on loan EMIs starting from March 1, 2020.
The extension of three-month moratorium on repayment of term loans by borrowers means that they would not have to pay the loan EMI instalments during this period. According to The Economic Times, such treatment will not lead to changes in the terms and conditions of the loan agreements which is same as announced in the previous moratorium period.
Missing an EMI payment would mean risking adverse action by banks which can adversely impact one's credit score. Under normal circumstances, if loan repayment is deferred then the borrower's credit history and risk classification of the loan can be adversely impacted. However, in case of this moratorium the borrower's credit rating will not be impacted in any way.
As per RBI rules, any default payments must be recognised within 30 days and these accounts are to be classified as special mention accounts.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions