PayPoint partners with Funding Circle

This follows the launch of a partnership between Funding Circle and Handepay, part of the PayPoint Group and card payments solutions provider. The extension of the partnership to PayPoint’s retailer partner network will allow retailers on its loyalty scheme to apply for a Funding Circle loan.
With applications taking no longer than ten minutes to complete and no more than a 24-hour wait for a decision to be made, Funding Circle’s loans offer retailers access to fast and affordable finance.
PayPoint makes life easier for millions of consumers daily with online and in-store payments solutions serving numerous organisations, from SMEs and convenience retailer partners to local authorities, multinational service providers, and ecommerce brands. The company’s retail network of more than 28,000 convenience stores across the UK is bigger than all banks, supermarkets, and Post Offices combined.
Funding Circle is an online lender that offers small-business loans of up to usd 500,000. These term loans can be a good option for established business owners that want competitive rates, but also need fast funding.Funding Circle is known for its streamlined application process and multiple loan options. In addition to its business term loan, Funding Circle acts as a marketplace, connecting business owners to other lenders for business lines of credit and SBA loans.
Although the company doesn’t have a minimum annual revenue requirement, companies do need to have been in business for at least two years. They will also need a credit score of at least 660 and no personal bankruptcies among the business owners in the last seven years.
Funding Circle requires a lien on the business assets, which may include equipment, vehicles or inventory. Like most other business lenders, it also requires a personal guarantee from the primary business owners, which gives the lender the right to pursue the personal assets if your business fails to repay the loan.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions