Nacha, ValidiFI become Preferred Partners for Account Validation

Friday 8 January 2021 15:16 CET | News

US-based Nacha has announced that digital platform ValidiFI is now a Nacha Preferred Partner for Account Validation, according to the official press release.

In becoming a Preferred Partner, ValidiFI joins a select group of innovators that Nacha recognises for offering products and services that align with Nacha’s core strategies to advance the ACH Network. ValidiFI’s digital platform delivers comprehensive data and technology solutions. Its customers – including fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and financial service providers – use ValidiFI for account opening, credit decisions, risk management, compliance, and payment facilitation.

ValidiFI’s data and technology solutions allow businesses to improve offerings, operational efficiencies, and manage risk more effectively, protect their consumers, and automate the digital process. 


Keywords: Nacha, ValidiFI, preferred partner, account validation, ACH Network, digital platform, startups, financial service provider, enterprise, account opening, risk management, compliance, payment facilitation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
