|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

MineralTree, Sage Intacct roll out automated PO matching

Wednesday 21 October 2020 14:43 CET | News

Accounts Payable (AP) and payments automation solution provider MineralTree has announced the addition of automated PO/invoice matching for US-based Sage Intacct.

Sage Intacct is a cloud-based accounting and financial management platform and the new capability equips MineralTree customers using Sage Intacct to automatically match incoming invoices against purchase orders or receipts and then insert them into users’ internal workflows for invoice approval and payment. 

For many middle-market businesses, manually matching and reconciling incoming invoices against purchase orders is an error-prone process that consumes AP staff time and results in a variety of costly errors including overcharges, double payments, and late fees. As part of MineralTree’s end-to-end AP and payments automation solution, automated PO matching eliminates those challenges and increases financial control while improving cash management, according to the official press release.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: MineralTree, Sage Intacct, automated PO, automated invoice, matching, SCF, payments automation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like