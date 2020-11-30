|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Malaysia – CapBay, KIBB to create a SCF fintech

Monday 30 November 2020 10:37 CET | News

Malaysia-based fintech CapBay is forming a joint venture with KCI’s parent company Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (KIBB) to create a supply chain finance fintech.

This is a result of its acquisition of a 49% stake in Kenanga Capital Islamic Sdn Bhd (KCI). The new fintech firm’s aim is to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), contractors, and vendors to obtain financing in order to supply goods and/or services to large corporations, the government, and government-linked companies (GLCs). In this way, SMEs can use the larger corporations’ creditworthiness while the latter are able to support their vendors in turn.

Founded in 2016, CapBay is a multi-bank supply chain finance and peer-to-peer financing (P2P) platform. Using its payment risk scoring model, it predicts the risk of each transaction by conducting an analysis of financial statements. It also uses machine learning to assess data points such as its clients’ historical relationships, payments, quality of contracts, and other patterns.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: CapBay, KIBB, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad, joint venture, SCF, SMEs, P2P, GLC, payments edition
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Malaysia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like